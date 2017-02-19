Friday Random 10, Porch-Weather Sunday/Global Warming Edition

Burn – Dream Syndicate
Green Grow the Rushes – R.E.M.
Ego Maniac – Chris Mars
Back to Base – Fugazi
Even Heroes Have to Die – Ted Leo & the Pharmacists
New Kid in Town – Eagles
I Am a Cliche – X-ray Spex
Black – Pearl Jam
Jackson Cage (live in Chicago 1/16/2016) – Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band
54 46 (That’s My Number) – Toots & the Maytals
lagniappe: Surfin’ Bird – Trashmen
