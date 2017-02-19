Blog on the Run: Reloaded

Sunday, February 19, 2017 5:50 pm

Friday Random 10, Porch-Weather Sunday/Global Warming Edition

Filed under: Friday Random 10 — Lex @ 5:50 pm

Burn – Dream Syndicate
Green Grow the Rushes – R.E.M.
Ego Maniac – Chris Mars
Back to Base – Fugazi
Even Heroes Have to Die – Ted Leo & the Pharmacists
New Kid in Town – Eagles
I Am a Cliche – X-ray Spex
Black – Pearl Jam
Jackson Cage (live in Chicago 1/16/2016) – Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band
54 46 (That’s My Number) – Toots & the Maytals

lagniappe: Surfin’ Bird – Trashmen

