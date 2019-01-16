These two things are not the same

It is hard to believe that there are still people around who think that both major political parties in the United States are the same and that they are equally bad. But I ran into one today.

Truth is, they’re not, and here’s some proof:

One and only one party has relied on appeals to bigotry, with decreasing subtlety, for more than 50 years.

One and only one party supports a fact-free economic and tax policy, one that further enriches the already very rich mainly by hoovering up what remains of the wealth of the middle class and the working class.

One and only one party has made torture an instrument of national policy.

One and only one party wiretapped its own citizens without a warrant in felony violation of the law and then, when the news became public, retroactively changed the law to escape punishment.

One and only one party wants to funnel money to for-profit prisons.

One and only one party denies the existence of anthropogenic global warming.

One and only one party supports energy policies that will make global warming worse, not better, even as scientists say we have roughly 10 years, at best, to do some pretty drastic things just to level it off.

One and only one party is imprisoning children at the border.

One and only one party is pushing to reduce LEGAL immigration by 50%, which would be economic suicide.

One and only one party is working actively to weaken our international economic and military alliances and gutting our State Department.

One and only one party is tolerating more than 30,000 firearm deaths per year, many of them absolutely preventable.

One and only one party is just fine with Saudi Arabia assassinating a U.S. journalist.

One and only one party is acting as an agent, or at least an asset, of a hostile foreign power.

I could go on, but I hope you get my point: Both parties are not the same. Republicans are demonstrably worse for the country than Democrats and have been since no later than 1992 and arguably since the early 1960s. Anyone who says the two parties are equally bad is lazy, ignorant or lying. There’s no other option.

