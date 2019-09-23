Panthers 38, Cardinals 20

I think my 21-year-old daughter said it best: “This game is just showing us how LONG Cam (Newton) has been hurt.” And you know what? She’s right.

In hindsight, it appears that Newton hasn’t been fully healthy since the 2015 season. Because, while the Arizona Cardinals defense is no better than mediocre, a healthy Kyle Allen was able to execute Norv Turner’s offense – and not a baby version, but much of the real deal – in such a way that the offense racked up points the way it had been expected to but had not done so far this season.

Tight end Gregg Olsen, coming off two straight seasons with foot injuries and a bad back last week, caught six passes for 75 yards and two TDs. RB Christian McCaffrey ran for 153 years, including a 75-yard TD run, the longest such from scrimmage in Panthers’ history. And WR Curtis Samuel showed signs that he’s going to have the breakout year Panthers fans had hoped for, catching five of seven targets for 53 yards. Those catches included a TD in the back right corner of the end zone and a first-down catch on the sideline at the Cardinals’ 2.

The Panthers’ O-line play was significantly better than it had been in the first two games on both run and pass plays. And the defensive front seven, supposedly the best in the league, finally showed it, sacking Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray eight times. Murray was held to 173 passing yards. The Panthers’ run D still looked questionable, giving up 121 yards, but it didn’t look nearly as bad as in Weeks 1 and 2.

I wrote earlier that I didn’t believe the Panthers’ QB2 was on the roster yet. I’m not ready to abandon that position completely. But Kyle Allen went out, executed the plan, and racked up 38 points with a wide variety of offensive teammates. I’m happy to give him that. Now let’s see how he does in his next start at Houston.

Advertisements