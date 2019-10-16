Blog on the Run: Reloaded

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Why civilization is overrated and other interesting facts

Friend Dan Conover has some insights into how disease has affected civilization. He’s also got the lede of a lifetime: “In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, I’m here to talk about everyone’s favorite topic: disease.”) Some I knew about; many I did not. Worth a read. (No, I haven’t read Guns, Germs & Steel. Yes, I am a bad person for that. But it’s on my list.)

