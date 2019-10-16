Friend Dan Conover has some insights into how disease has affected civilization. He’s also got the lede of a lifetime: “In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, I’m here to talk about everyone’s favorite topic: disease.”) Some I knew about; many I did not. Worth a read. (No, I haven’t read Guns, Germs & Steel. Yes, I am a bad person for that. But it’s on my list.)
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:28 pm
Why civilization is overrated and other interesting facts
Advertisements
Leave a Comment »
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply