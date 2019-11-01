Adieu, Beto O’Rourke

Earlier tonight, Beto O’Rourke announced that he was exiting the race for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. He should have done so sooner, but I’m still glad he ran.

No matter what he said, this decision was all about money. He pulled out now because he had little left and no prospects of raising much more, as the next round of FEC filings will show. Although he was running third in the polls in Iowa, his single-digit support nationally did not bode well for a sustained campaign.

Still, it’s a damn good thing he ran. He centered his campaign on a number of issues that get way too little in-depth coverage: immigration, climate change, LGBTQ+ issues, and, especially guns.

He was the one Democratic candidate willing to say what needs to be said: There is no good reason for any American to be allowed to own military-grade weapons, and bans on ownership of such weapons have been found constitutional.

O’Rourke has a huge and loyal following as the result of his unsuccessful 2018 campaign to oust Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. But he says he will not be running for office.

That doesn’t preclude his being selected to be the running mate of the eventual Democratic nominee. And Texas, a Republican bastion for decades, has become increasingly purple. With O’Rourke on the ticket, it’s not impossible to think the Dem nominee could carry Texas, and if he/she did, it would be game over for Dolt 45.

But the same thing might be true of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, an already-established swing state.

I wish O’Rourke well in his personal endeavors and thank him for running. I just wish the half-dozen or more other Democratic candidates who have no chance of winning would do the same.