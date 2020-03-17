Farewell, Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers are shopping QB1 Cam Newton in a trade, and they also have signed New Orleans backup QB Teddy Bridgewater as their new QB1 at roughly $21 million/year.

I am not surprised that the Panthers are shopping Cam Newton. His recent injury history and uncertain recovery timetable made that inevitable.

What I AM pissed about, however, is, with the benefit of hindsight, how badly the Panthers organization misused and ill-served the most talented athlete ever to wear the Panthers’ black and blue.

At almost NO time in Newton’s nine seasons with the Panthers did the team ever provide him a rock-solid offensive line. O-line has been problematic for the entire history of the franchise, so you would think the Panthers would learn a lesson, and you would be wrong.

The Panthers’ selection of complementary offensive weapons also has been inexcusably hit-and-miss. Both once- and current GM Marty Hurney and ex-GM David Gettleman bear the responsibility for that.

To the extent that, in the history of the franchise, the Panthers have been consistently competitive, that is pretty much 100% attributable to QB1, Cameron Newton. And now Hurney and head coach Matt Ruhle are going to attempt to rebuild the offense around former New Orleans QB2 Teddy Bridgewater. Well, we’ll see how that goes.

But in the quarter-century history of this franchise, the one player most consistently associated with post-season wins was Cam Newton, a guy the team never supported. I hope he lands somewhere where management will appreciate and support his talents. Sadly, that team ain’t the Panthers and never has been.