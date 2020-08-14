Here’s how to get Postmaster General Louis DeJoy fired and charged for his role in Trump’s attempt to steal the election

UPDATE: Added all members of the Board of Governors (h/t @DataAndPolitics)
Robert M. Duncan: mduncan@inezdepositbank.com
John Barger: barger.jm@gmail.com
Ron Bloom: ron.bloom@brookfield.com
Roman Martinez: roman@rmiv.com
Donald Moak: lee.moak@moakgroup.com
Wiliam Zollers: directoraccessmailbox@cigna.com
Dear Members of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors:
I write to you in your capacity as members of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to ask you to remove Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General and refer his case to the U.S. Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.
As postmaster general, DeJoy has introduced slowdowns in mail delivery and removal of sorting equipment and postal boxes without adequate explanation. He has done this, according to President Donald J. Trump, for the express purpose of hindering delivery of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
In so doing, he has committed criminal violation of 18 USC 241 (felony conspiracy to deny civil rights), 18 USC 595 (election interference) and 18 USC 1703 (felony interference with mail delivery by a member of the U.S. Postal Service), whence my request for a criminal referral.
I look forward to the board’s prompt attention to this matter.
Sincerely,
Hooper “Lex” Alexander IV
(address)
Greensboro, NC 2740X
Greensboro, NC 2740X
(phone)
should be mduncan@inezdepositbank.com, not indez. Undeliverable as is.
Comment by Gluten-free seitan (@David_Jorgonson) — Friday, August 14, 2020 10:30 pm @ 10:30 pm |
Done. Thanks, Lex.
Comment by Blair Pethel — Saturday, August 15, 2020 1:54 am @ 1:54 am |
There's a typo in the email address for Duncan. It should be: mduncan@inezdepositbank.com, without the "d."
Comment by Blair Pethel — Saturday, August 15, 2020 1:58 am @ 1:58 am |
