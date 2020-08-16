An open email to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

via email: louis.dejoy@usps.gov

Dear Postmaster General DeJoy:

You need to undo all the changes you have made that have hampered delivery of mail generally and mail-in ballots in particular.

Failure to do so, given Trump’s statement on Fox Business News Thursday morning that he is cutting funding to the USPS to prevent delivery of mail-in ballots, implicates you in conspiracy to deny U.S. voters their civil rights, a felony violation of 18 USC 241 punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.

Failure to do so also would constitute a violation of 18 USC 595, election interference, punishable by a year in prison and a fine.

It also would constitute a violation of 18 USC 1703, which makes interference in mail delivery by an officer of the USPS a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.

You’re trying to help Trump steal an election, and we’re not going to let that happen.

Sincerely,

Hooper “Lex” Alexander IV

Greensboro, NC 27403