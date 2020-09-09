Bob Woodward has blood on his hands

Bob Woodward knew early this year that Donald Trump understood early on that COVID-19 would be a dangerous epidemic but denied that for weeks and called the pandemic a “hoax.” Had Woodward reported that at the time he knew it, he might have saved tens of thousands of lives. Instead, he held onto that information to drive up sales of his book. And now, as I write, we’re a tad shy of 190,000 COVID-19 deaths, most of which could have been prevented had Woodward acted.

Woodward’s behavior has been called an example of the “beyondist personality,” author David Dark’s word for one who speaks of himself “as operating outside of ‘politics’ & thereby capable of opining & weighing in magically above the fray.” But there’s no such thing. What Woodward did is sociopathy, plain and simple, and no different from Trump’s. And not just Woodward but also the top managers of The Washington Post have blood on their hands for letting Woodward delay the release of this information.