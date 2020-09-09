Bob Woodward has blood on his hands

Bob Woodward knew early this year that Donald Trump understood early on that COVID-19 would be a dangerous epidemic but denied that for weeks and called the pandemic a “hoax.” Had Woodward reported that at the time he knew it, he might have saved tens of thousands of lives. Instead, he held onto that information to drive up sales of his book. And now, as I write, we’re a tad shy of 190,000 COVID-19 deaths, most of which could have been prevented had Woodward acted.
Woodward’s behavior has been called an example of the “beyondist personality,” author David Dark’s word for one who speaks of himself “as operating outside of ‘politics’ & thereby capable of opining & weighing in magically above the fray.” But there’s no such thing. What Woodward did is sociopathy, plain and simple, and no different from Trump’s. And not just Woodward but also the top managers of The Washington Post have blood on their hands for letting Woodward delay the release of this information.
Give us a break. Plenty of people knew Trump was fudging things from the get go. We don’t need Woodward’s confirmation either now or back then to solidify what anyone with open eyes and half a brain could easily surmise….and I’m sure any number of members of Trump’s Administration knew he was lying through his teeth as that’s something he’s always excelled at. If we are to “criminalize” Woodward’s delay then presumably we must do the same with any number of members of the Trump Administration (and, possibly, some members fo Congress who undoubtedly knew). What needs to be done? Trump voted out. His Administration members gone. Some members fo Congress voted out. Should Trump be prosecuted for the deaths of 1000s as a result of his lies? That’s a decision for others to make.
Comment by Erik — Wednesday, September 9, 2020 9:01 pm @ 9:01 pm |
That whistling sound is the point flying over your head.
Comment by Lex — Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:17 am @ 7:17 am |
Big diff Lex between it flying over one’s head and disagreeing with it; I like to believe I did the latter
Comment by Erik — Thursday, September 10, 2020 1:19 pm @ 1:19 pm |
You would be incorrect, but whatevs.
Comment by Lex — Monday, September 14, 2020 1:01 pm @ 1:01 pm |