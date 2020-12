Monkey Sees — Chris Mars

Say a Prayer — Tom Verlaine

Smells Like Teen Spirit — Nirvana

Mixed Emotions — Rolling Stone

Nashville Skyline Rag — Bob Dylan

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town — Pearl Jam

There at the Top — Squeeze

This Too Shall Pass — OK Go

Pablo Picasso — Burning Sensations

I’ll Go Crazy — James Brown

lagniappe: Look Through Any Window — Hollies